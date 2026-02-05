In brief: Pedro Pascal joins Todd Haynes' film 'De Noche' and more

Pedro Pascal saves the day. The actor has joined Todd Haynes' upcoming film De Noche. Pascal joins the cast of the movie in the role that Joaquin Phoenix exited last year. The love story will also star Danny Ramirez as Pascal's detective character's younger lover. Pascal took to Instagram to share the news of his casting. "De nada. #DeNoche #ToddHaynes," Pascal captioned a photo carousel filled with stills from other Haynes films ...

Joshua Jackson is set to star in a new series on HBO Max. Deadline reports that the actor will lead the cast of How To Survive Without Me alongside Ray Romano. The drama pilot follows what happens when a family's matriarch passes away ...

Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined director Mike Flanagan's upcoming The Exorcist film adaptation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ejiofor joins Scarlett Johansson, Jacobi Jupe and Diane Lane in the new movie, which is promised to be a "fresh and bold" take on the classic material ...

