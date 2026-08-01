First annual Embrace Girls Foundation Back To School Success Playbook

Insightful, Informative & empowering information every parent needs to know.
PARENTS… BE PRESENT! BE INVOLVED! BE HEARD!
A MESSAGE TO PARENTS:
Student success relies on a strong, collaborative partnership between home and school. Research shows that consistent home-to-school communication directly improves student behavior, social skills, and academic performance. As campuses prepare for reopening, active parental engagement is the single best way to ensure a smooth transition.
Share this Forum link with invaluable resources. Together, we embrace the power needed to fuel our children’s educational journey.
Moderators: Shelby Rushin (Hot105), Nikki Ramirez (Hits97.3, Easy93.1 & CMG Community Relations), Saira Anwer WPLG local10
Panelists:
Felicia Robinson – State Representative, District 4, Miami-Dade County
Public School Educator 305-488-5496
Gregory Bethune – Administrative Director, Miami-Dade Public Schools
305-995-1000
Dr. Susan Mauri – District Director, Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Office of Postsecondary Career & Technical Education
305-995-1000
Dr. Valeria Wanza – Chief of Strategy & Innovation, Broward County Public Schools
754-321-1000
Yurien Fernandez Four – Principal, BridgePrep Academy South
305-271-3109
Susan Hyman – Executive Director, President & CEO of Beacon Hill Preparatory Academy
Board Member of The Association of Independent Schools of Florida
305-624-1600
Bernie Kemp – President, Broward County Public Schools PTA/PTSA
954-489-8660
Jackie Gonzalez-Cuba – President, Miami-Dade County PTA/PTSA
305-995-1102
Niesha Mack Massingill – Instructional Supervisor, H.E.R.O Miami-Dade County Schools
305-995-1000
Tremaine Hemans – Owner, Managing Attorney/Founder, The Hemans Law Group
954-315-3840
Montoya Jackson – Major, Miami-Dade County Public Schools
305-757-7708
Vernon Williams – Major, Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office Northside Police Dept.
305-836-8601
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