First annual Embrace Girls Foundation Back To School Success Playbook From The Honda Of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studio

First annual Embrace Girls Foundation Back To School Success Playbook

Insightful, Informative & empowering information every parent needs to know.

PARENTS… BE PRESENT! BE INVOLVED! BE HEARD!

A MESSAGE TO PARENTS:

Student success relies on a strong, collaborative partnership between home and school. Research shows that consistent home-to-school communication directly improves student behavior, social skills, and academic performance. As campuses prepare for reopening, active parental engagement is the single best way to ensure a smooth transition.

Share this Forum link with invaluable resources. Together, we embrace the power needed to fuel our children’s educational journey.

Moderators: Shelby Rushin (Hot105), Nikki Ramirez (Hits97.3, Easy93.1 & CMG Community Relations), Saira Anwer WPLG local10

Panelists:

Felicia Robinson – State Representative, District 4, Miami-Dade County

Public School Educator 305-488-5496

Gregory Bethune – Administrative Director, Miami-Dade Public Schools

305-995-1000

Dr. Susan Mauri – District Director, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Office of Postsecondary Career & Technical Education

305-995-1000

Dr. Valeria Wanza – Chief of Strategy & Innovation, Broward County Public Schools

754-321-1000

Yurien Fernandez Four – Principal, BridgePrep Academy South

305-271-3109

Susan Hyman – Executive Director, President & CEO of Beacon Hill Preparatory Academy

Board Member of The Association of Independent Schools of Florida

305-624-1600

Bernie Kemp – President, Broward County Public Schools PTA/PTSA

954-489-8660

Jackie Gonzalez-Cuba – President, Miami-Dade County PTA/PTSA

305-995-1102

Niesha Mack Massingill – Instructional Supervisor, H.E.R.O Miami-Dade County Schools

305-995-1000

Tremaine Hemans – Owner, Managing Attorney/Founder, The Hemans Law Group

954-315-3840

Montoya Jackson – Major, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

305-757-7708

Vernon Williams – Major, Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office Northside Police Dept.

305-836-8601

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