In brief: 'The Audacity' official trailer and more

MGM+ is setting sail on a brand-new Treasure Island series. Variety reports that a six-part show inspired by the epic Robert Louis Stevenson tale is headed to the streamer. David Oyelowo will star as the pirate Long John Silver in the show. The cast is also made up of Hayley Atwell, Jack Huston, Tower Capone and Tom Sweet ...

The official trailer for The Audacity has arrived. Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis star in the upcoming series, which follows the dreams, egos and worlds of the tech bros and billionaires of Silicon Valley. The new show premieres April 12 on AMC and AMC+ ...

The premiere date for season 4 of The Legend of Vox Machina is here. Prime Video has announced that the fourth season of the animated series will debut on June 3. Three new episodes will premiere weekly. Season 4 picks up a year after the Chroma Conclave as Vox Machina has separated and searches for love, family and purpose ...

