In brief: 'The Simpsons Movie' sequel switches release date and more

Another season of Platonic is on the way. Apple TV has renewed its comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne for season 3. Series creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco said in a statement that they "couldn't be more excited to get back into the world of Platonic"...

Speaking of season 3 renewals, Landman has scored one as well. Paramount+ has renewed the original drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton for a third season. The show, which comes from creator Taylor Sheridan, released its second season in November. It was the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+, according to a press release from the service ...

D'oh! The upcoming, untitled animated sequel film to The Simpsons Movie is switching release dates. It will now premiere on Sept. 3, 2027. The movie was previously scheduled to arrive on July 23 of that year. "An all-new movie from The Simpsons, now coming to theaters Labor D'OH Weekend, 2027!" 20th Century Studios shared to social media to announce the change ...

