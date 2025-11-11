Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in 'Alice in Wonderland'-inspired musical

Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n' Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is about to get even more Short n' Sweet -- on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Sabrina will star in and produce a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll's iconic book Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, the studio that brought you Wicked. This would be Sabrina's first major starring role in a studio film. Lorene Scafaria, who directed Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is set to pen the script and direct.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for confirmation.

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters a bottle with a label reading "Drink Me," and when she does, she becomes tiny. When she eats a cake labeled "Eat Me," she becomes huge.

The most recent films based on Carroll's book include Tim Burton's 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, starring Mia Wasikowska, and its sequel, 2016's Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Sabrina's filmography includes The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Clouds and The Hate U Give. She's also committed to guest-starring in a Muppets special on Disney+. She recently received six Grammy nominations for her album Man's Best Friend.

