Andy Taylor of Duran Duran performed onstage at Wembley Arena on April 13, 2004, in London. Taylor died on Monday, Nov. 23, at age 65 after a long battle with prostate cancer. (Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Andy Taylor, the guitarist best known for his work with Duran Duran and Power Station, died peacefully at home Monday, surrounded by his family. He was 65. Andy Taylor announced in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer four years earlier.

"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his wife, Tracey Taylor, said in a statement on behalf of the family. "He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."

Duran Duran bandmates Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor wrote in their own statement, in part, "Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music."

They added that he "faced his illness with remarkable courage, honesty and grace."

Andy Taylor shot to stardom as the original lead guitarist for the '80s powerhouse band. Andy Taylor appeared on Duran Duran's 1981 self-titled debut album, as well as subsequent albums Rio, Seven and the Ragged Tiger, the live album Arena and the 2004 reunion album Astronaut, although he didn't take part in promotion for the latter record.

Duran Duran’s fame took off thanks to MTV and their flashy videos for tracks like "Girls on Film," “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “The Reflex."

In 1985, during a Duran Duran break, Andy Taylor and John Taylor teamed up with Robert Palmer, and drummer and former Chic member Tony Thompson to form the band Power Station. They released their self-titled album that year. It featured two hit singles, "Some Like It Hot" and a cover of the T. Rex song "Get It On (Bang a Gong)." After only one performance with the band on Saturday Night Live, Palmer left the group; they toured with Michael Des Barres in his place.

Andy Taylor also released a hit solo single, "Take It Easy," which was featured in the 1986 movie American Anthem. He released his first solo album, Thunder, in 1987. He also co-wrote and co-produced Rod Stewart's multi-Platinum album Out of Order, and worked with such artists as Paul Rodgers and Belinda Carlisle.

Andy Taylor was inducted into the Rock & Roll of Fame in 2022 as a member of Duran Duran, but was forced to miss the ceremony due to his illness. He instead sent a note, read by Le Bon, revealing his cancer diagnosis and sharing, "Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening, there is no cure."

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