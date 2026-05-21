'Emily in Paris' to end with upcoming season 6

Au revoir, Emily in Paris.

Netflix has announced that the popular romance series will end after its upcoming season 6. The sixth and final season has just started production in Greece.

Lily Collins once again stars as the titular American marketing executive who moved overseas for work. She shared a video message with fans of Emily in Paris after the news broke that the show was coming to an end.

"After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I'm here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final. Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime," Collins said in the video. "Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We're so incredibly grateful and we love you all. A bientot!"

The video video shows off many of the series' stars, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Eugenio Franceschini.

Darren Star created the show, which he also executive produces and writes for.

"Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us," Star said. "We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!"

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