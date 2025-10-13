The End of an Era but the Start of An Age: Taylor Swift Unveils New Docuseries and Concert Film

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Taylor Swift gave fans a sweet surprise this morning as she announced “The End of an Era”, a six-episode docuseries from her latest tour and “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show”, a concert film.

The final show film will include the set of “The Tortured Poets Department” filmed in Vancouver, B.C.. This set was added later on in the tour as the album was not released when the tour began.

The two projects are set to stream on Disney+ on Dec. 12, a day before Swift’s 36th birthday. The announcement comes days after her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl”, was released.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift shared in the caption of the post teasing the release. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

“The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” she continued, “featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus.”

From taking the music industry by storm to directing the music video for her opening track in her latest album, the Pennsylvanian singer continues to evolve as an artist as she redefines norms and pushes boundaries.

Fans are now reliving their favorite “Eras Tour” memories as they count down the days to watch Swift’s two new projects.