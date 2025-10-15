Feed 10 for $40: Aldi’s Thanksgiving makes hosting affordable

Aldi wants to help your wallet this fall by offering a Thanksgiving meal that will serve 10 people for $40.

The price includes the 21 products needed to prepare main dishes, sides, drinks, and desserts.

According to the grocery chain, “Thanksgiving is about gathering with loved ones, and Aldi is here to help you set a full table without stretching your budget.”

What products does the feast for 10 include?

Whole turkey

Chicken broth

Condensed cream of mushroom soup

Evaporated milk

Hawaiian sweet rolls

Miniature marshmallows

Cut green beans (x2)

100% pure canned pumpkin

Shells & Cheese (x2)

Brown gravy mix (x3)

Poultry spices & herbs

French friend onions

Pie crust

Chicken or cornbread stuffing (x2)

Whipped dairy topping

Yellow onions (3 lbs.)

Baby peeled carrots

Celery

Cranberries

Sweet potatoes (3 lbs.)

Russet potatoes (10 lbs.)

These items will be discounted for the promotion starting on October 15th through December 24th, while supplies last.