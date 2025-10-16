Game on: Ed Sheeran and FC Barcelona Team Up to Launch New Match Shirts

On Oct. 14, Ed Sheeran and FC Barcelona joined forces to unveil a limited-edition match shirt. The exclusive shirts are set to hit the market on Oct. 15 with a pre-sale window open from 10 p.m. CEST on Oct. 14 to 10 a.m. CEST on Oct. 15.

As noted on the official FC Barcelona Website, Sheeran’s logo for his latest music release, “Play”, is the seventh Spotify logo change on the team’s shirt.

The jerseys are set to make their debut on Oct. 19 for the women’s match against Granada CF, as well as on Oct. 26 for the men’s Clásico against Real Madrid.

The collaboration between Sheeran and the soccer team is one that is close to the “Sapphire” singer’s heart.

“Seeing my new album, ‘Play’, on the Barca shirt is one of those moments I can hardly believe,” said Sheeran in an official statement on FC Barcelona’s website. “I’ve loved football my whole life, so bringing my music to such an iconic stage and sharing it with fans everywhere means a lot to me.”

In another video posted on the soccer team’s Instagram, Sheeran, 34, is seen signing the limited edition shirts as he recounts a story from his childhood after being asked what his thoughts are on the new jerseys.

“I love it, I love it” Sheeran says in the video. “It’s really cool seeing it. I remember being a kid, going to Spain and buying a Barcelona top when I was eight. Pretty mad having that.”

From number one hits to his latest album’s logo on the field, Sheeran is taking his music world wide as his tracks transcend languages and cultures around the globe.