Harry Styles Surprises Fans with New Music Video

As the year comes to an end, Harry Styles gives fans the ultimate surprise: a new music video. On Dec. 29, Styles released the official video for “Forever, Forever”, a piano ballad he debuted in Italy on his final “Love On Tour” stop in 2023.

The video opens up with clips of fans anticipating his final tour performance. Fans wearing boas and cowgirl hats are seen sharing the bittersweet moment as the tour was coming to an end.

The “As It Was” singer has not released any music in over two years. Following the release of the music video, fans are now speculating Styles, 31, might be making a return to the music world in 2026. However, other fans think it is a farewell.

“I think he misses us like we miss him,” one fan shared in the comments section. “This is either about to be the craziest comeback or the saddest goodbye.”

Other fans noted the video’s nostalgic feeling.

“This feels like a lost memory,” another fan shared, “the kind you think about while reminiscing at midnight.”

The music video ends with the words “We Belong Together”, a phrase many are hoping is teasing the singer’s musical return this upcoming year.