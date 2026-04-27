'House of the Dragon' season 3 gets release date, new teaser trailer

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' season 3. (Ollie Upton/HBO)

House of the Dragon season 3 officially has a release date.

HBO has announced that the third season of the Game of Thrones prequel series will premiere on June 21. It finds House Targaryen divided as ever, picking up where season 2 left off.

Additionally, the network has released a brand-new teaser trailer showing off season 3.

The show's returning cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Bethany Antonia, Jefferson Hall, Tom Bennett, Kurt Egyiawan and Freddie Fox.

At the beginning of the trailer we hear Daemon Targaryen (Smith) tell his wife, Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), that she is the strongest ruler there has ever been.

"You now have the power no man has ever wielded. You will have an empire unassailable, Rhaenyra. And our children will rule it forever and a day," Daemon says.

The trailer ends with Rhaenyra making her plans known.

"There will be no doubt who the gods have chosen to rule," she says, as we see her hold a crown.

House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood. The story is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, centering on House Targaryen.

In addition to airing on HBO linear, season 3 of the fantasy drama series will be available to stream on HBO Max.

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