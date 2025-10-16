How to stream your favorite spooky movies this Halloween

Netflix
By Heather Taylor

Looking for spooky movies to stream as Halloween approaches?

Here are some Halloween favorites on each of the major streaming platforms.

NETFLIX:

Family Friendly:

  • A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (TV-PG)
  • Casper (PG)
  • The Curse of Bridge Hollow (TV-14)
  • Hubie Halloween (PG-13)
  • KPop Demon Hunters (PG)

Adult Halloween favorites:

  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • The Babysitter
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • 28 Days Later
  • 28 Years Later
  • Night of the Living Dead

Paramount+

Family Friendly:

  • Labyrinth (PG)
  • Teen Wolf (PG)
  • The Addams Family (PG)
  • The Addams Family Values (PG-13)

Adult Halloween favorites:

  • The Craft
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Dracula 2000
  • American Psycho
  • Scream
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • The Ring
  • Hostel
  • Rosemary’s Baby
  • Paranormal Activity
  • Pet Sematary
  • The Faculty
  • Friday the 13th
  • Halloween II
  • Urban Legend
  • Lake Placid
  • The Fly

Hulu:

Family Friendly:

  • Scared Shrekless (TV-PG)
  • Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic Halloween (G)
  • Edward Scissorhands (PG-13)
  • Gremlins (PG)
  • Hotel Transylvania (PG)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (PG)
  • The Addams Family (PG-13)
  • The Addams Family Values (PG)
  • Scooby-Doo (PG)

Adult Halloween favorites:

  • Practical Magic
  • Halloween (2018)
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Saw
  • Scream
  • The Sixth Sense
  • The Blair Witch Project
  • Hellraiser (2022)
  • Children of the Corn (2020)
  • The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Disney+

Family Friendly

  • Hocus Pocus (PG)
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (PG)
  • Halloweentown (TV-G)
  • Muppets Haunted Mansion (TV-PG)
  • Haunted Mansion (PG-13)
  • Frankenweenie (PG)

HBO Max

Family Friendly

  • Beetlejuice (PG)
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (PG-13)
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (PG)

Adult Halloween Favorites:

  • The Exorcist
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • Final Destination
  • Hereditary
  • The Shining
  • IT
  • The Conjuring
  • Alien Covenant
  • Insidious
  • Annabelle

Peacock

Adult Halloween Favorites:

  • The Purge
  • Night of the Living Dead
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
  • The Thing
  • Psycho
  • The Birds
  • The Ring
  • Scream
  • Friday the 13th
  • Terrifier
  • Ghostbusters
  • Poltergeist
  • Silent Hill
  • The Skeleton Key
