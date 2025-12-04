Miley Cyrus confirms she’d love to perform the Halftime Show

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Tory

Miley Cyrus could be giving us “The Best of Both Worlds” at a future Halftime show! She confirmed in an interview with Billboard that she’d love to be a performer for the halftime show.

“You’re seeing into the future, you must be reading my diary,” Miley shared.

We’re getting the limo out front and out Y2K Hannah Montana tee shirts ready for you, Miley! It’d certainly be a “Party in the USA” and beyond!

