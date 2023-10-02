New photo from reboot shows that Frasier is on the move

A new photo promoting the October 12 return of the Emmy-winning sitcom Frasier gives a clever summation of the reboot's plot: Frasier Crane is on the move.

Kelsey Grammer is pictured standing, coffee cup raised in one hand and saucer in another, on the back of a moving truck, amidst a collection of boxes marked "fragile" and his leather office chair.

The psychologist, who came to be a TV favorite as a character on Cheers, has his foot on a steamer trunk. He seems to be oblivious to the coffee spilling from his cup as the truck speeds from Seattle, and Beantown's skyline is showcased behind him.

"Filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane...in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," Paramount+ teases. "Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Frasier's first two episodes will debut on October 12 on the streaming service, and subsequent episodes will incidentally roll out on Thursdays, just as Cheers and the original Frasier did on NBC back in the day.

