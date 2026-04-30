Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘The Unraveled Tour’ kicking off this fall

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her ‘Unraveled Tour’ kicking off September 25th in Hartford, Connecticut. The tour continues through North America, Europe, and the U.K.

The tour announce comes in support of her newest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which debuts June 12th.

Special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice will join Olivia on select dates of the tour.

Eligible American Express Card Members will have early access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 5 at 12pm local time through Wednesday, May 6 at 10pm local time, while supplies last.

The general on-sale for the North American tour stops will begin Thursday, May 7 at 12pm local time.