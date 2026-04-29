Olivia Rodrigo meets 'SNL''s own Miranda Priestley in promo for hosting gig

Olivia Rodrigo is the host and the musical guest for Saturday Night Live on May 2, and in a new promo, we are reminded of just how much she's been involved with the show over the years — in a spoof of The Devil Wears Prada.

In the promo, Olivia tells cast members Andrew Dismukes and Jane Wickline to dismiss the idea that the show will be all about her. She tells them that in order to make "the best show possible," they should think of her as a "glorified assistant," noting, "I work for you guys this week."

Cue cast member James Austin Johnson popping up in full Meryl Streep-as-Miranda Priestly drag and ordering everyone around. Olivia laughs at him, but when he gets annoyed, she explains, "It’s just my first time hosting, so I’m still learning about all these skits.”

"These skits?" James asks, then goes into a speech that parodies Miranda's "cerulean sweater" speech from the first Devil Wears Prada movie. "OK, you think this show has nothing to do with you, pop star?"

James then starts ticking off the times Olivia's been referenced by the show, or appeared on it, including the sketch where all the male cast members bond over her song "drivers license" and the 2024 "Tiny A** Bag" sketch.

"So, I find it sort of comical that you think these ‘skits’ have nothing to do with you when in fact your entire career has been turned into sketches by the people in this very room,” he tells Liv.

Before she can respond, someone else says, "Lorne [Michaels] just got here!" and everyone scrambles for cover. "Please don't tell Lorne about this," says James before running off.

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