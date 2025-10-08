Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tie the Knot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Wedding bells are ringing as newlyweds Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share snippets of their special day.

From Gomez’s Barney & Friends days to her Disney Channel star era, many fans have grown up alongside her.

Gomez, 33, took to Instagram to share special moments from her wedding day with a tender carousel of photos featuring her Ralph Lauren dress, a big smile and her husband. The pictures were accompanied by the simple caption “🤍 9.27.25 🤍”.

In honor of her wedding day, the “Sunset Blvd” singer released a Rare Beauty makeup wedding kit featuring all her beauty essentials for her special day.

“This wedding kit was my way of sharing a little piece of such an important, special and beautiful day with y’all!” Gomez shared in the caption of her Instagram post unveiling the kit. “Thank you for being a part of our community at @rarebeauty 💕 love you guys!!”

From previous cast members Gomez has worked alongside with, to new ones, social media has been filled with those close to the couple sharing their happiness online and recounting the day.

Gomez also took a moment to share a heartfelt moment between her and Taylor Swift in celebration of Swift’s latest album “The Life of a Showgirl”.

The post includes a video showcasing Swift gushing over Gomez as her veil is placed on her head.

“Are you even serious? What? Look at her,” Swift says in awe.

“I’m so happy,” Gomez responds as she giggles. “I’m getting married. Finally!”

The singers have been friends for over a decade as they met back in 2008 when they were each dating a Jonas Brother. Despite the years passing, it is clear Swift and Gomez continue to nurture their friendship and support one another through every milestone.