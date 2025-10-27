Selena Gomez Drops New Song and Music Video for Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This”

US actress Selena Gomez attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez gave fans a surprise on Oct. 23 with the release of the official music video for “In The Dark”, her new track featured on the “Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack”.

The star-studded soundtrack for the Netflix original series “Nobody Wants This” is composed of 19 tracks and features singers such as Teddy Swims and Alessia Cara.

The Texan singer took to her Instagram to share with fans a little insight on the song.

“In The Dark’ is out now,” Gomez shared on the post’s caption. “This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it. 🖤”.

The track takes listeners through the feelings of love as the lyrics paint the picture of loving someone no matter the circumstances.

“And I’ll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are / And I’ll be there like nobody else / You’re still beautiful in the dark,” Gomez sings.

The song marks Gomez’s, 33, first release following her latest album alongside her husband Benny Blanco, “I Said I Loved You First”.

Fans even got a little behind the scenes to the song’s music video as Gomez shared on her Instagram a compilation of clips from filming day.

Selenators are now looking forward to hearing her latest release come to life in the series.