Steven Spielberg is set to direct the big-screen adaptation of The Heart in Winter.

Focus Features confirms his involvement in the project, based on the 2024 novel by Irish author Kevin Barry about two fugitives who fall in love and flee together across the American West.

The film stars a trio of Oscar winners: Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance. Paul Thomas Anderson wrote the script.

In an interview with Deadline, Spielberg discussed directing a Western for the first time.

“It’s really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team,” he said.

Anderson is coming off his Oscar wins for 2025's One Battle After Another.

Deadline reports the film will be released sometime in 2028.

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