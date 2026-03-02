Taraji. P. Henson reacts to seeing herself on billboard for Broadway debut

Actress Taraji P. Henson attends 5th Annual Can We Talk? Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on October 12, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson has been featured on many billboards, but the latest one promotes her upcoming Broadway debut. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video that pans across a billboard for the play Joe Turner's Come and Gone, featuring photos of her and Cedric the Entertainer. The video also includes backstage and behind-the-scenes shots.

"I need somebody to pinch me!!! BROADWAY!!!!!! This moment is so surreal. Thank you God!" she captioned the post. "The entire cast is beyond gifted and amazing, and I cannot wait for you all to come see this show."

Directed by Debbie Allen, August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone will play a 15-week engagement in the Barrymore Theatre beginning March 30. Taraji will take on the role of Bertha Holly, who runs a Pittsburgh boardinghouse with Cedric's Seth Holly, providing shelter to Black travelers navigating uncertain paths in the aftermath of the Great Migration, according to Broadway.com.

Herald Loomis arrives with his young daughter, disrupting the stillness of their home, the play's official website says. He searches for his lost wife and embarks on a journey of self-discovery after seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner, Broadway.com adds.

According to Cedric, Joe Turner's Come and Gone is "gonna be good!!!"

<a href="https://www.telecharge.com/Joe-Turners-Come-And-Gone-Tickets?_gl=1*1xnut8e*_ga*MTE1MjQ3OTMxNS4xNzcyNDgxNTc5*_ga_J57G1C9RMW*czE3NzI0ODE1NzkkbzEkZzEkdDE3NzI0ODIyOTQkajYwJGwwJGgxMDQxMTM3MzUx" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Tickets</a> are currently on sale.

