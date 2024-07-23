Trailer for 'Joker: Folie À Deux' teases "trial of the century" for Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck

Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer to the anticipated sequel Joker: Folie À Deux. Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker is about to take center stage in the "trial of the century" for his crimes from Todd Phillips' Oscar-winning original.

"Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane," a voice says at the beginning of the trailer. Another adds, "They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr. Well, he's not. He's a monster."

We then see a meet-cute between Fleck and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn, with the latter telling him, "When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life I didn't feel so alone anymore."

Toward the end of the trailer, we see the duo onstage at what looks to be a talk show studio set with "Joker & Harley" in bright lights.

"I got this sneaking suspicion that we're not giving the people what they want," Fleck says. Harley Quinn comforts him, saying, "It's OK, baby. Let's give the people what they want."

The trailer also gives us hints as to what songs we'll hear in the film, including "When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You)," "For Once in My Life" and "Get Happy." The latter is sung quietly between Harley and Joker, with Phoenix in chains as he's literally getting ready for the judgement day, as the song says.

The official synopsis reads: "Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him."

Joker: Folie À Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4.

