'Untamed' season 2 starts production in Hawaii

Cameras have started rolling on Untamed season 2.

Netflix has revealed that production on the second season of the hit mystery thriller series has begun in Hawaii. The season will shoot on location on O’ahu and the island of Hawaii.

Eric Bana will once again star as Kyle Turner, who takes on a new case that brings him to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Untamed is co-showrun and executive produced by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith. The duo told Netflix they are "excited to explore the pristine landscapes and cultural identity of a very different national park, and find Turner in a new state of mind, outside the comfort of Yosemite."

A special Hawaiian blessing took place last week, according to Netflix, ahead of production starting. Those in attendance included Bana, John Wells, Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, as well as Adriana Nassar and Paola Franco from Netflix and Matt Devahl from Warner Bros Television.

According to its official logline, season 2 "follows special agent Kyle Turner as he's called to investigate a mysterious death in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, where local tensions and the volatile, living landscape become an unpredictable force."

Season 2 will consist of six one-hour episodes. The first season debuted to Netflix on July 17, 2025, where it reached the #1 spot on the Netflix Global Top 10. It remained on the list for seven weeks and was the third-most-watched Netflix program during the second half of 2025 after accumulating 92.8 million views, according to the streamer's engagement report.

