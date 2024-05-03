Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
The Veil: Elisabeth Moss plays an international spy in the new action series.

Welcome to Wrexham: Follow the incredible story of the Welsh football club that defeated the odds in season 3 of the documentary series.

Prime Video
The Idea of You: Romance lovers, rejoice. Anne Hathaway stars alongside Nicholas Galitzine in the new film.

Max
Turtles All the Way Down: The Fault in Our Stars author John Green is back with a new movie based on his most recent novel.

Hacks: Jean Smart returns to her Emmy-winning role in the season 3 premiere of the comedy series.

Netflix
Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld makes his directorial debut with a film about the creation of Pop-Tarts.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!