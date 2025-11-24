‘Wicked: For Good’ Hits the Big Screens and Tops Box Office Charts

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: For Good" European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good, hit theaters this weekend on Nov. 21 and fans can’t get enough of it.

From behind-the-scenes snippets to interviews with cast members, Wicked lovers are getting the full backstage pass.

The film continues the story from Wicked, released last year in November. The two-part film is an adaptation of the beloved Broadway 2003 musical Wicked.

Grande took to her Instagram on Nov. 24 to share ‘Wicked: For Good’ topped box office charts.

“Thank you for making @wickedmovie for good the number 1 movie in the world,” Grande wrote in the caption, “there simply aren’t enough words to express my gratitution… for you all, for your love, for my Ozian family, and for this work that will be a part of us all, forever. i love you always. oh what a celebration we’ll have today!”

Erivo also took a moment to celebrate the special milestone via her Instagram.

“The #1 movie in the world, and the #1 team in the world,” Erivo shared. “Thank you to everyone who played a role, big or small, pictured or not, in making #WickedForGood the film you see today. Team Green forever. Team Wicked forever. 💚”

Both posts gave fans a peek behind the curtain as their Instagram carousels featured pictures and videos from rehearsals, candid moments and much more.

The film’s success comes as no surprise for many as Erivo and Grande have been seen diving into their respective roles. For those who have not yet seen the film, they are in for a wickedly good one.