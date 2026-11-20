Hits 97.3 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

Holidays at Universal

We have your chance to win tickets! It’s Holidays like never before at Universal Orlando Resort. With returning favorites and new festivities, this season is bigger, brighter, and merrier. Enjoy festive décor, food and drinks (for purchase), seasonal entertainment and more. Celebrate November 14 through January 3.

To enter, play Ticket Tag for your chance to win! Listen to HITS 97.3 weekdays at 8:30 AM with The Jade Alexander Show and 5:30 PM with Martica Lopez. Know the previous winner’s name and zip code, then be caller #9 to win! You can also register to win on the FREE HITS 97.3 app.

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

You could win a Grand Prize for 4 people, including:

• 3-Day Park-to-Park admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe theme parks

• 2-Night Hotel accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort

• Overnight Hotel Self-Parking access for one vehicle on both nights

Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice.

Dr. Seuss properties TM & © 2026 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade & Related Characters ©2026 Macy’s Inc. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2026 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

Register Below:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/28/26–12/18/26. Open to legal FL. res of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter daily drawing, listen to HITS 97.3 for cue and call 1-866-227-9730 to try to win “Ticket Tag”. To enter grand prize drawing, visit hits973.com/contests or the HITS 97.3 App (free), and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: hits973.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ WFLC HITS 97.3 UNIVERSAL ORLANDO HOLIDAY 2026 SWEEPSTAKES ]

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