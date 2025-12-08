'A really nasty thing to do': Teddy Swims calls airport autograph seekers 'gross'

Teddy Swims loves his fans, but he doesn't love it when people posing as fans try to get his autograph.

The "Lose Control" singer wrote on his Instagram Story, "I think it's a really nasty thing to do to wait for someone to get off a plane at the gate with 100 things to sign that are clearly going to eBay to make some profit."

"You don't love me or my music or my fans," he continued. "You just want to exploit people for your own financial gain. You're gross."

Teddy has traveled the world this year, so he's likely encountered this more than once. Perhaps he'll get a break from it now that his tour has officially wrapped up. He wrote on Instagram Friday, "The I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour is officially over !! 198 shows later, over a million people in crowd, and even more memories. I can't thank you all enough for making my dreams come true over the last two years !!"

"This has been a journey that has taken me around the world with my best damn friends," added Teddy, who also became a father this year. "I love you I love you I love you. Forever humbled and grateful for this ride !! Can’t wait for a million more."

