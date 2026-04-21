A$AP Rocky, Donald Glover and more praise Rihanna as she poses with daughter Rocki Irish for first cover

A$AP Rocky has been vocal about his love for partner Rihanna, and he's once again expressing his admiration for her in W Magazine's new Pop issue.

Reflecting on her impact, Rocky says, “This woman has always been magic. Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level.”

“She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched—one of a kind. I just adore her,” he continues, noting that they enjoy watching documentaries together.

He is one of many stars featured in the story who speak to Rihanna’s impact and the lasting impression she leaves on those around her.

Elsewhere, Pharrell describes Rihanna as "a force," while Mary J. Blige credits her with elevating the industry. Mariah Carey says she “had a feeling she was going to be a major star” when they met through Jay-Z when Rihanna was 17.

SZA talked about working with Rihanna on "Consideration," while Donald Glover reflected on their time filming Guava Island, including her visit to Cuba ahead of production to "just chat and meet my son."

For Ayra Starr, meeting Rihanna “was one of the most amazing feelings.”

"I was struggling with my self-image and confidence, so that moment meant everything," she said. "It felt like God had sent her to me."

The mag feature captures Rihanna with daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, who makes her first cover appearance. "cover girrrrrlz!!! baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover!" Rih wrote on Instagram. "came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!"

The full story, which also includes commentary from Jonah Hill and Sarah Paulson, is available on W Magazine's website.

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