Adam Lambert sets three additional album release shows

Adam Lambert, 'ADAM,' (Nick Knight)
By Andrea Dresdale

Adam Lambert is expanding his schedule of album release shows.

The singer initially announced four July shows, in London, Berlin, LA and New York. Now he's added three more shows in the U.S.: July 11 in Pala, California; July 17 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and July 18 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Fan club members can buy tickets to the newly announced shows starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages are also available.

The shows will mark the release of the singer's new album, ADAM, due out July 10. The first single, "Eat U Alive," is out now.

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