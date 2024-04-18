Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo co-star in steamy new jewelry campaign

Adam Franzino

By Andrea Dresdale

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have both appeared in ads, but never together -- until now: They've teamed up for a steamy new jewelry campaign.

The campaign is for the new Rebel Heart collection by the brand Jacquie Aiche, and in it, the two embrace and hold hands while Behati shows off plenty of leg and, of course, Adam goes shirtless — though he does wear a denim jacket over his tattooed torso. You can see all the photos on People's website.

In a statement, Aiche says, "Ever since introducing our men’s collection, I’ve dreamt of a his and hers campaign. Behati and Adam just felt like the perfect match — they’re rebellious, free-spirited and irresistibly magnetic."

"[The campaign] was really fun and special," Behati said in a statement. "And because we’ve never done a campaign together, seeing the images was a really beautiful moment for us."

Adam added, "Behati’s worked with Jacquie for years. We both love her jewelry designs, so it was a very quick and easy yes when the opportunity to work with [them] came up."

Aiche says of the collection, "It’s all about sharing your own light with the world. With Adam and Behati, they’re both so positive and so energetic, you could just feel the electricity between them on set."

The Maroon 5 front man and the model have been married since 2014. They have three children together.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

