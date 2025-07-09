Addison Rae among new class of Recording Academy members

Addison Rae is among the new class of Recording Academy members announced Wednesday.

The “Diet Pepsi” singer is one of 3,600 music creators and industry professionals who can now vote on Grammy nominations and awards, as well as receive access to development opportunities.

“It is a huge honor to join the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs 2025 New Member Class,” Addison says in a statement. “I am so lucky to be surrounded by talent and poise that inspires me to create fearlessly and help encourage others to do so as well. Thank you for this incredible opportunity!”

The girl group KATSEYE was also invited to join. They reacted in a statement: “We’re so honored to be part of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs 2025 New Member Class! It’s exciting to stand alongside such inspiring artists and be part of a community that truly champions music, artistry, and diversity.”

Others joining the academy this year include Joey Bada$$, Mariah the Scientist and comedian Nikki Glaser.

