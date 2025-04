Raise your glass of Diet Pepsi: Addison Rae's debut album, Addison, is coming June 6.

The singer announced the news Wednesday and revealed the cover art, which features Addison in a jewel-encrusted top and dramatic eye makeup, looking over her shoulder while enveloped in bright-colored tulle.

"Self-titled debut album!!!!" Addison wrote on social media. "I love the entirety of this project with all of me. A mirror. A deep desperation and desire to understand myself better. A true collection of my proudest work yet. My dream cover. My dream collaborators."

The lead single off the album, “Diet Pepsi,” was released in August 2024, followed by “Aquamarine” and “High Fashion.”

Addison is available for preorder now and will be available in multiple colored vinyls.

The album announcement comes on the heels of Addison's surprise Coachella appearance with Charli XCX to perform their remix of “Von dutch.”

