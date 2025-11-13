After 'Brat,' Charli XCX says it's a 'blessing and a relief' to be able to make music again

After the success of Brat turned her world upside down, Charli XCX says she's "euphoric" that she's been able to get back to making music.

Writing on Substack, Charli says, "Feeling creativity in abundance is such a f****** blessing and relief. It doesn't even matter if the ideas are good or not, it just feels euphoric to feel the fountain flowing again."

"After my previous album, brat, I had this feeling that I wouldn't be able to make music anymore. When I vocalized this, [my husband] George said 'Yeah, but you always feel this way. We all do.' And he's right, we do, but it felt so potent this time, sort of like being hit by a truck and left on the side of the road to bleed out."

Charli then writes that Brat left her feeling "so depleted," adding, "I was stuck, I was empty, I was barren. ... I couldn't really even listen to music without feeling depressed. "

A 2024 invitation to create the music for Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights changed everything, she writes. "Without a cigarette or a pair of sunglasses in sight, it was all totally other from the life I was currently living," she says.

Of the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, she writes, "This collection of songs is an album, and sure, my name's on the credits, but is it a Charli xcx album? I don't even know. Nor do I really care to find out. All I know is that it's a celebration of my freedom as an artist right now and that I feel passionate about what I've created and how it's been created."

Wuthering Heights will hit theaters Feb. 13, 2026 and so will Charli's album, which you can preorder now.

