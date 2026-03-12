After Grammys malfunction, Alex Warren thought his career was 'over'

Alex Warren's night at the Grammys should have been a career high for him, but instead his performance of "Ordinary" was marred by technical difficulties. He was so down that he was convinced he was finished in the music industry.

On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Alex tells host Alex Cooper that he was distraught after the performance.

"I did not want to look up. I did not want to talk to anybody. ... It was really bad," he says. "I literally over and over and over again said, 'My career is over.'"

After posting a video explaining to fans what had happened, Alex deleted Twitter and all social media apps from his phone because he didn't want to see what people were saying about him. When he finally checked in, he saw the video had "50 or 60 million views," and everyone was supportive.

But what made him feel better, he says, was the support of his fellow artists, especially Chappell Roan. "She came up to me and she was, she was like, 'Dude, like, if anyone understands, it's the people in this room and you sounded amazing.' ... [She] was the sweetest ever and I was like, 'I love you.'"

Alex also says Noah Kahan and Billie Eilish were very kind and sweet to him, but what finally pulled him out of his depression was a call from Grammy-winning singer Laufey.

"She gave me the coolest pep talk in the world," Alex says. "Laufey called me and was just like, 'I'm so proud of you. You don't realize how many people you just helped. Imagine every kid who ... does a talent show ... and this happens to them and they think, "Wow, this can happen at the Grammys."'"

"I think it gives someone some motivation, and know that it's OK and that stuff happens."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.