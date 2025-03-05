AJR's Adam Met missing select live shows to focus on climate advocacy

AJR will be missing a brother for select upcoming shows.

Adam Met, the "A" in the "Bang!" trio's acronymic name, will be sitting out some of the band's upcoming live dates due to his work advocating for climate action, which landed him on the 2024 TIME100 Climate list.

In a statement, AJR -- which also includes Adam's siblings Jack and Ryan Met -- writes, "As you know, Adam's been dedicating more and more of his time to climate efforts by working with governments around the world."

"This year's he's making it his primary focus with his book Amplify being published in June," the post continues. "We're so proud of what he's doing in this space. But because of that, he won't be with AJR for all the live performances this year."

The band adds that Adam will still "definitely be popping in from time to time," and also teases "some very big things coming soon," including "new music and a big announcement for this coming summer."

So far, AJR's 2025 schedule includes performances at the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, as well as the upcoming Ohio and Washington state fairs.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.