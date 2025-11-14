Alex Warren announces Little Orphan Alex Live North American tour — with help from Jennifer Aniston

Alex Warren will be taking his "dead parent music" across North America next year in his first U.S. headlining arena tour, called Little Orphan Alex Live.

He announced the tour in a video in which he's in a courtroom presided over by Jennifer Aniston. He's being sued by a foul-mouthed Little Orphan Annie, who's trying to keep him from doing the tour. "That little b**** has been stealing my whole brand," complains Annie.

"I can't control the fact that my both my parents are dead," Alex argues. When Judge Jenn asks if he has any evidence to back up his defense, Max Greenfield walks through the courtroom doors.

"Annie is not an orphan. I'm her father," he says, as people in the courtroom gasp. "C'mon, Annie, cut the s***, I've been waiting in the car the whole time. I'm your ride home."

"If she's not actually an orphan, that means I can go on tour," Alex reasons. "Yeah, I guess, whatever," says Jennifer.

"You ruin everything!" Annie yells. "You just started a war."

The tour kicks off May 25 in Nashville and wraps July 15 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Presale tickets go on sale Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time; you can sign up now on Alex's website. The general sale begins Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Verizon and Citi will also offer presales, starting Nov. 18.

A dollar from every ticket sold goes to Camp Kesem, which provides free camps and programs for kids with parents fighting cancer. Alex's dad died from cancer when Alex was 9; his mother died in 2021 from alcohol-related complications.

