Alex Warren, Benson Boone make 'Forbes'' annual 30 Under 30 list

Alex Warren performs on stage on August 28, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Alex Warren and Benson Boone have made Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list in the music category. According to the publication, they're just some of the young artists who are determining "what the future sounds like."

The publication notes Alex, 25, went from living out of his car seven years ago to becoming a best new artist Grammy nominee after scoring his breakout hit with "Ordinary." He tells Forbes his music has also been his form of therapy. "I write songs about loss and what I've been through," he says. "And then to have tens of thousands of people sing them back—I don't know if anyone could understand that feeling unless you have it happen."

Forbes calls Benson, 23, "one of pop's most compelling new voices" who's "known as much for his heartfelt ballads as for his backflips in bodysuits."

Other under-30s on the list include Ravyn Lenae, Doechii, Audrey Hobert, Role Model, Jessie Murph and Audrey Nuna, one of the singing voices behind the KPop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X.

