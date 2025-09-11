Alex Warren celebrates 1 billion streams of 'Ordinary'

After topping the U.K. singles chart and the Billboard 100 chart for weeks, Alex Warren's inescapable single "Ordinary" has finally reached the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify — his first song to do so. The MTV VMA best new artist took to his Instagram Story to share his feelings about the milestone and to thank his fans.

"I released this song 7 months ago and I never thought this would happen," he writes. "I wrote this song about falling in love and how no one does in this generation, I wrote it for my wife."

"I'm so happy that out of all my songs this was the first to do it," he says of hitting 1 billions streams. "Just thank you thank you thank you. 12 year old me is definitely smiling and I know my parents are too. I love you guys."

Both of Alex's parents have passed away; his father when he was a kid and his mom in 2021, from complications due to alcoholism. Alex frequently jokes about how he's become famous for "singing about my dead parents"; many of his songs, including one of his current singles, "Eternity," are inspired by their absence in his life.

