Alex Warren scores UK's longest-running #1 of 2025

Alex Warren just racked up his first Billboard Hot 100 top 10, but he's the king of the charts in the U.K.

Alex's latest song, "Ordinary," has notched its fifth straight week at #1 on Britain's Official Singles chart. That makes it the longest-running #1 hit of 2025 to date. The previous record was set by Lola Young, whose hit "Messy" was #1 for four weeks.

On his Instagram Story on Friday, Alex posted a photo of himself behind the wheel, looking shocked. He captioned it, "Ordinary is the UK's longest #1 this year ... I LOVE YOU THANK YOU OMFG."

"Ordinary" was released in February and is from the digital reissue of Alex's debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1).

The U.S. leg of Alex's Cheaper Than Therapy Global Tour 2025 kicks off April 24 in Dallas. The mostly sold-out tour is set to wrap June 7 in Santa Ana, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.