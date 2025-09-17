Alex Warren shocked that even 'Ordinary' was too naughty for Kidz Bop

Alex Warren's "Ordinary" is a love song that uses a lot of religious imagery to convey the deep love between him and his wife. But for some reason, that was objectionable to Kidz Bop, the children's music group that records family-friendly covers of hit tunes.

Alex posted an Instagram Reel of himself listening to the Kidz Bop version of "Ordinary," and being shocked that some of the lyrics were changed. Instead of "I want you laying me down/ 'til we're dead and buried," the kids sing, "I want you hanging me around/ with this love we carry."

The kids continue, "I'm on the edge of your life/ stayin' here on your vine." In the original song, Alex sings, "On the edge of your knife/ staying drunk on your vine."

"I just got kidz bopped," Alex wrote on the video. He captioned the post, "didn’t think the lyrics were that naughty."

The Kidz Bop account replied in the comments, "you know you've made it when we come for you."

There were other lyrics that were changed, by the way: "Shatter me with your touch/ Oh Lord return me to dust" became "Shatter me with so much/ Oh yeah, return me to dust." Also, "higher than ecstasy" became "when you're here next to me," and "I thought you had to die to find" became "I thought you had to fly to find."

In other Alex Warren news, he's going to announce a new tour on Thursday.

