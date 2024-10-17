Alex Warren's live shows will "Carry You Home" with singing, comedy and "trauma-dumping"

Singer/songwriter and social media star Alex Warren just released his debut album You'll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1), featuring his first radio hit, "Carry You Home." He's currently out on his first headlining tour, and he tells ABC Audio that performing that song live is definitely a highlight.

"It's great. I don't have to do anything -- they sing it all," he laughs. "It's 'Carry You Home' with the audience, featuring Alex Warren. It's been really nice to see the impact that song has made, because I've always thought that song was special."

And Alex, who used "Carry You Home" to soundtrack videos of his own wedding this past summer, encourages fans to do the same on TikTok.

"I love it when people do 'Carry You Home' wedding edits or like proposals, last dances," he says. "A lot of ones that I've seen that I really like is when [the grooms] carry [the brides] off the aisle ... or when the wedding is over and it's your final walk and they carry them, and then they play 'Carry You Home' -- it's so cool!"

Alex admits he's "shocked" that "people would even show up" for his tour, adding, "People know all the lyrics ... even the songs that aren't out!"

Describing his concerts, Alex, who had a difficult upbringing and was homeless for a time, says it includes lots of "trauma-dumping," both from him and his fans.

"I think it's half comedy show, half live singing. And everyone gets a voice, everyone's heard," he says.

"I think it's really special that there's a community of people who came together, and whether you like my more popular love songs, or my f-you songs, or my songs about dead people, I think it's a show for everyone, which is really nice."

