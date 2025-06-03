Alex Warren's new album, featuring 21 songs, coming July 18

Now that he's topped the Billboard Hot 100 with "Ordinary," what can Alex Warren do for an encore? Announce a new album, that's what.

Alex has revealed that July 18 will bring us You'll Be Alright Kid, which he calls the "complete album, 21 songs." You'll Be Alright Kid (Chapter 1) came out in September 2024. The deluxe version, which includes "Ordinary," came out in February.

The new album includes Alex's new Jelly Roll collab "Bloodline" and a song called "Eternity," which Alex told ABC Audio will be a single. According to a press release, Chapter 1 dealt with grief, but the complete album "turns the page with healing, resilience, and optimism."

Here's the track listing for the album:

Disc One:

"Eternity"

"The Outside"

"First Time on Earth"

"Bloodline" (with Jelly Roll)

"Never Be Far"

"Ordinary"

"Everything"

"Getaway Car"

"Who I Am"

"You Can't Stop This"



Disc Two:

"Burning Down"

"Catch My Breath"

"Carry You Home"

"Troubled Waters"

"Heaven Without You"

"Before You Leave Me"

"Save You a Seat"

"Chasing Shadows"

"Yard Sale"

"You'll Be Alright, Kid"

Meanwhile, "Ordinary" sits atop Billboard's annual Songs of the Summer chart, which has just returned for the 2025 season. The 20-position chart tallies streaming, airplay and sales of songs from June 7 through Sept. 6 and then reveals the top song of the summer. Last year, it was "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.