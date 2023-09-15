All Time Low & Avril Lavigne release new collaborative single, "Fake As Hell"

All Time Low and Avril Lavigne have released a new collaborative single called "Fake As Hell."

"'Fake As Hell' is a song about recognizing what's real and saying goodbye to what's not," says ATL frontman Alex Gaskarth. "It's about cutting ties with people and things that don't lift you up and help you progress. It's a wave goodbye to whatever's in the rear-view mirror and a new perspective on the road ahead."

Gaskarth adds, "Collaborating on this one with Avril is a dream realized and getting to watch her do what she does best in the studio was crazy inspiring."

You can listen to "Fake As Hell" now via digital outlets.

"Fake As Hell" follows All Time Low's album Tell Me I'm Alive, which was released in March and includes the singles "Sleepwalking" and "Calm Down." Lavigne released her latest album, Love Sux, in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.