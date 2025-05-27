At AMAs, Janet Jackson performs on TV for the first time in seven years

Janet Jackson made a triumphant return to television on Monday, taking the 2025 American Music Awards stage for her first televised performance in seven years as she was recognized for her impact on the music industry.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer captivated the audience with a dynamic set featuring fan favorites "Someone to Call My Lover" and "All for You." Dressed in a white bomber jacket and loose denim, her signature dance moves and energy had many in the crowd on their feet.

After the performance, Janet was invited back onstage to receive the AMA's prestigious Icon Award -- an honor celebrating her decades-long career and the "undeniable cultural and global influence" she has had on the music industry.

She described her story and that of her family as "truly an American story," adding, "This could only have happened in America."

Janet also shared her hope to inspire others.

"The one thing that I hope for is that I've been an inspiration to others and artists to follow their dreams and succeed," she said before thanking her entire team.

She also made a special point to thank her family, "who have been the biggest supporters," as well as her fans.

"Because of you and God, I'm standing right here," Janet concluded her speech. "I wanna thank the AMAs for this honor, which I am humbly grateful. And last, but not least, keep God in every part of your life because that's where he wants to be."

In addition to the Icon Award, Janet's illustrious career includes five Grammy Awards, 11 Billboard Music Awards and 11 American Music Awards.

The 2025 American Music Awards were hosted by Jennifer Lopez from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday.

