Amazon Music, Apple Music & YouTube unveil their top songs of 2025

It's getting close to the end of the year when all the streaming services start releasing their year-end reviews. YouTube, Amazon Music and Apple Music have just shared their lists of which songs were the most popular among their subscribers in 2025.

The #1 song of the year on YouTube, based on U.S. views, is "Die With a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. Number two is "APT." by Rosé and Bruno Mars. Also in the top 10 are Alex Warren's "Ordinary," "Luther" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, and four songs from KPop Demon Hunters, including "Golden" and "Soda Pop."

The top songs on YouTube Shorts are completely different with the exception of "Soda Pop": They include viral tracks like Black Eyed Peas' "Rock That Body," Connie Francis' "Pretty Little Baby" and Doechii's "Anxiety."

Amazon Music's list of the Top Hits of 2025 is unranked, but it includes all the songs you'd expect: "APT.," "Ordinary" and the KPop Demon Hunters songs, as well as hits and album tracks by Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, sombr, Jessie Murph, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Benson Boone, Kehlani, ROLE MODEL, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae and Doja Cat.

Apple Music's list of the 100 most popular songs of 2025 features all the hits of the year, including the #1 song "APT." There are also a lot of Drake and Morgan Wallen tracks, as well as older songs like "Too Sweet" by Hozier, "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran, "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd and "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift.

