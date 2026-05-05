'American Idol' finale to feature James Mraz, Clay Aiken, En Vogue and more

Jason Mraz will perform on ABC's 'American Idol' May 11 (Jen Rosenstein)

The performers for next week's American Idol season finale have been announced.

In addition to previously announced performers Alicia Keys and country star Brad Paisley, the lineup includes artists from a wide variety of musical genres -- from heavy metal and pop to rap and R&B -- as well as one beloved Idol alum.

The three-hour finale on May 11 will feature performances from season 2 runner up Clay Aiken, Jason Mraz, Mötley Crüe, Nelly, En Vogue, Shinedown, Tori Kelly and '90s rock acts Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms.

And speaking of Idol alumni, Monday night's episode featured season 5 favorites Taylor Hicks, Paris Bennett, Kellie Pickler and Elliott Yamin, all of whom duetted with the finalists. Paula Abdul also returned as a guest judge, while Randy Jackson came back as a mentor.

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