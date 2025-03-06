Amid speculation, Justin Bieber posts cryptic, Biblical-themed message

Justin Bieber's recent social media posts, which have seemingly showed him smoking a joint and hitting a bong, have caused fans to raise their eyebrows. On Thursday he posted a message on social media that seemingly equates the chatter around his behavior to an episode from the Bible.

"Jesus didn't heal his best friend Lazarus right away, even tho he knew people would talk s***, saying how could he be god if he didn't heal his best friend," Justin, 31, wrote on his Instagram Story. "But Jesus wasn't trying to please everyone. And didn't allow the people to rush him. He knew what he was capable of."

Justin here is referring to chapter 11 of the Gospel of John, in which Jesus' disciple Lazarus falls ill and Jesus deliberately waits for several days before traveling to Lazarus' hometown. When he gets there, Lazarus is dead and has already been buried, and Lazarus' sister is angry that Jesus waited so long to arrive.

Justin continues, "Best part of this story is, while everyone thinks Jesus is late and let his friend die, Jesus is never late. He shows up and RAISE HIM FROM THE DEAD, SHOWING THAT HE HAS POWER OVER LIFE AND DEATH."

"His answer [goes] hard too: Why you trippin didn't I tell u fools I'm HIM."

It's not clear what Justin — who's also been teasing new music on social media — is trying to say with this post. Perhaps he feels that he, too, knows what he's "capable of," even though people are "talking s***" about him.

