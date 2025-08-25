Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift drops even more 'Showgirl' vinyl variants

For all you Swifties who absolutely, positively must have every iteration of every Taylor Swift album, you'll be happy to know that she's released a new vinyl variant of The Life of a Showgirl.

Following the Shiny Bug and the Baby, That's Show Business collections, Taylor posted another countdown on her website on Monday, which has now been revealed as an announcement of two limited-edition vinyls called the Tiny Bubbles In Champagne collection.

The Under Bright Lights Pearlescent Vinyl variant is pressed on pearlescent cream vinyl with a "bubble splatter" effect. The Red Lipstick and Lace Transparent Vinyl is pressed on clear transparent vinyl with a metallic red and orange bubble splatter effect.

Both variants come with unique cover art, a photo strip of four photos and a Tiny Bubbles in Champagne edition poem written by Taylor. Both are available while supplies last until Wednesday at 3:59 p.m. ET.

The cover art shows Taylor surrounded by an array of deep orange-colored feathers, wearing a bejeweled headdress.

The Life of a Showgirl is out Oct. 3. So far there's been no word about any singles.

