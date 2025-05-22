Ariana Grande marks 8th anniversary of Manchester bombing

Ariana Grande at 2017 Manchester benefit concert; Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
By Andrea Dresdale

A post on Ariana Grande's Instagram Stories on Thursday revealed that the singer is still thinking about Manchester, England, eight years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people who'd just attended one of her concerts there and injured hundreds of others.

Ari posted an image of a gray, overcast sky, along with heart, bee and infinity symbol emojis. A bee is the symbol of Manchester.

After the May 22, 2017, attack, Ari staged a star-studded benefit concert for victims and their families called One Love Manchester. Among the performers at the event were Miley CyrusJustin Bieber and Coldplay. The event raised more than $12 million for the Red Cross and local charities.
Over the years, Ariana has also donated Christmas gifts for sick children to the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity for distribution across its hospital system.
In July 2017, the Manchester City Council unanimously voted to make Ariana the city's first honorary citizen. 

