Ariana Grande says new album, 'Petal,' is from a place she's been 'too shy or too polite to tap into before'

Ariana Grande's new album has such a delicate title, you might be surprised to hear that she thinks the album is "a little feral."

In a video on Instagram, Ariana is shown giving a presentation about the album, called Petal, to a group of people, most likely her team at her record label.

"It's kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments," she tells them. "Whether it's my own monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me."

"It was a writing experiment for me to use that as a template," she explains. "So that I could be talking about one thing, sharing something, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own lives."

"It's a little feral, as well," she continues as her audience laughs. "It's definitely from a place that I have been, maybe, like, too shy or polite to tap into before. And this kinda feels like, 'F*** it.'"

Petal, Ariana's eighth album, arrives July 31, in the middle of her Eternal Sunshine tour.

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